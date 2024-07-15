Malcolm X's childhood Inkster house gets $80K from state to finish rehab

Not many know the house where Malcolm X once lived, is in Inkster. There's a new effort to restore it in the works with help from the State of Michigan

"I just want to thank everyone that believes in us in making this house a part of Michigan’s history," said Aaron Sims.

The house on Williams Street in Inkster, is where the famous Civil Rights leader Malcolm X once lived and restoring it has been a lot of work - but help is on the way.

Now comes an $80,000 grant from the state.

"It’s been amazing - Malcolm X was a childhood intellectual hero of mine - I only grew up about five miles away," said Tareq Ramadan.

"In the Michigan Democrats Budget we secured funding for museums across the state and this a portion of that," said State Rep. Dylan Wegela, D-26th District.

"It is a big surprise to a lot of us, said Dawon Lynn. "This was just the blessing on top of the blessing that we’ve received so far out here."

The grant money will be used to finish the project.

"We are moving forward with the property 75 to 80 percent finished have to do the windows, refinish the bathroom and kitchen," said Arthur Edge. "Paint the outside and be ready to go," said Arthur Edge.

"What we’re trying to do is tell the story what Malcolm Little’s life was, before he took the X," Sims said.

"I’m just thankful, it’s overwhelming standing here with Aaron and everybody involved in this it’s just amazing," Lynn said.