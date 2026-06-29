Former Pistons player Malik Beasley indicted in federal gambling scheme

The Brief Former Detroit Pistons player Malik Beasley has been indicted on illegal sports gambling charges. Prosecutors say Beasley altered his play while with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2024. Ed Davis has also been indicted in this latest round of charges.



Former Detroit Pistons player Malik Beasley has been indicted in the latest round of charges in the government’s gambling investigation.

Malik Beasley gambling charges

FILE - Malik Beasley #5 of the Detroit Pistons looks on during the fourth quarter of a game against the New York Knicks at Little Caesars Arena on April 10, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland / Getty Images)

What they're saying:

When he was playing for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2024, prosecutors allege Beasley agreed to tailor his performance based on betting trends in those games.

"Bribery and insider betting schemes like this one involving former NBA players and a current NBA player agent who exploited inside NBA information for profit erode the integrity of American sports and victimize the sports-watching public," U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. said.

Beasley's attorney was not immediately available for comment, the Associated Press reported.

By the numbers:

Nocella said the scheme involved hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Dig deeper:

Former NBA player Ed Davis was also indicted in this latest round of charges. Six people were named in the indictment that was returned in Brooklyn.

Local perspective:

Beasley is a 9-year NBA veteran that last played for the Detroit Pistons in the 2024-25 season, averaging 16 points. He is one of five players in NBA history with more than 300 3-pointers in a season; he made 319 in 2024-25.

Beasley has not played in the NBA since the 2024-2025 season because of his involvement in the betting investigations.

RELATED: Chauncey Billups arrested by FBI: Detroit Pistons legend in custody in gambling probe

Meanwhile:

Detroit Pistons legend Chauncey Billups is facing charges in a separate gambling investigation . He was arrested last fall and pleaded not guilty to charges he profited from rigged poker games involving several Mafia figures and at least one other ex-NBA player.