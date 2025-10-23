Detroit Pistons legend Chauncey Billups, the current head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, has been arrested as part of a widespread FBI investigation on Thursday, Fox News Digital confirmed.

Billups, along with Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier were both arrested in an investigation tied to a probe into members of the La Cosa Nostra crime families. The FBI will hold a news conference about its probe at 10 a.m. ET.

Billups was on the sidelines for the Trail Blazers against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday while Rozier did not play on Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic.

ORLANDO, FL - NOVEMBER 2: Chauncey Billups #1 of the Detroit Pistons shoots against the Orlando Magic at Amway Arena November 2, 2007 in Orlando, Florida.

Billups, a Hall of Famer and NBA champion with the Detroit Pistons, played 17 years in the league. He was a five-time All-Star.

Rozier’s arrest was tied to NBA gambling and Billups’ arrest was tied to poker, Fox News Digital confirmed.

Rozier was arrested early Thursday morning as part of an FBI sports betting gambling probe, sources tell ESPN.

The Eastern District of New York and FBI director Kash Patel will hold a press conference at 10 am ET to announce arrests from the investigation, according to ESPN reporter Shams Chrania.