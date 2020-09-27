Man, 20, shot by suspect in white Chevy Impala

A 20-year-old man is recovering after a shooting that happened Saturday night right before 8:00 in the area of South Bloom and East 8 Mile.

Detroit Police say the man was walking in the area, when a White Chevy Impala drove past him and stopped. The suspect then got out and fired shots, striking the him.

The man was taken to the hospital by medics, and listed in stable condition.

As of right now, the suspect is not in custody.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Eleventh Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1140, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.