Man, 24, arrested after stabbing step father and brother, and stealing car

A 24-year-old man was arrested after he stabbed his step father and step brother.

Warren Police say the incident all unfolded Saturday morning around 11:30 near Syracuse Avenue. After stabbing the father and son, the man fled the scene to the area of 9 Mile and Mound.

When arriving to that area, he then stole a car from a store, when the driver went inside, and drove it around until he was arrested. We’re told he does suffer from a mental illness.

The man’s step father and brother are expected to be okay.

As of right now, police are not releasing any information on possible charges.

