Man, 25, in critical condition after Fullerton stabbing

A 25-year-old man is hospitalized after a Sunday morning stabbing that happened in the 2300 block of Fullerton Avenue.

Police say at around 3:00, the man was found stabbed out of the location. Medics then arrived at the scene and transported him to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

As of right now, police have no information on the suspect, and the circumstances are still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Tenth Precinct at 313-596-1040, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

