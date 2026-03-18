St. Clair Shores man charged with felony after allegedly kicking, strangling, and slamming dog on ground

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The Brief A St. Clair Shores man allegedly abused his dog over the weekend. The dog was allegedly kicked, strangled, and slammed onto the ground. He is now facing a felony animal torture charge.



After a St. Clair Shores man allegedly kicked, strangled, and slammed his dog on the ground, he is now facing a felony charge.

Michael Sikorski, 28, was allegedly seen slamming his dog Steel on the ground on Sunday. He's accused of then using a leash to lift Steel up by the neck to strangle the dog before kicking the animal.

He then allegedly slammed Steel to the ground again.

Despite the abuse, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said the dog is not believed to be permanently injured.

What's next:

Sikorski was arraigned on a third-degree torturing animals charge, and given a $25,000 cash/surety bond. He is due back in court March 24 for a probable cause conference.

What they're saying:

"As prosecutors, we have a duty to protect the most vulnerable members of our communities, including the animals who depend on us for their safety and care. Acts of cruelty toward pets are not minor offenses, they are serious violations of the law and of our shared moral responsibility. Animal abuse will never be tolerated, and our office will pursue accountability for those who harm the animals entrusted to human care," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.