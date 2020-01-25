Man, 31, dies after being shot crashing into Church, police search for suspect

Detroit Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday evening around 8:30 in the area of Robson and Fenkell.

Police say the victim, a 31-year-old man, was stopped at a stop sign when a white vehicle pulled alongside of him and someone inside allegedly started firing shots, striking him.

After the shooting, the victim drove across the street and struck a church.

Medics responded and pronounced the victim deceased.

As of right now, police do not have any information on a suspect.

If you have any information on the shooting is asked to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

