Man, 56, found fatally shot inside car, Detroit Police investigate

Detroit Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning around 1:15 in the 4000 block of West Warren.

Police told FOX 2 the victim, a 56-year-old man was found fatally shot inside of a 2002 Chevy Impala.

As of right now, the circumstances are still being investigated and no suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

