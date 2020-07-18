Man, 61, dead after Pontiac hit and run, police search for suspect

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened Saturday afternoon around 12:30 in the area of Jessie and Osmun in Pontiac.

Authorities say a man in his 60’s was riding his bike in the eastbound lane, when a red SUV, believed to be an Escape, came through the intersection and struck him.

The driver, a Black woman, was seen by a witness getting out of her vehicle and checking on the victim. However, as the witness approached, the driver got back in her vehicle and fled the scene, police say.

Police also say the suspect’s vehicle should have some front end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. There is a $1,000 cash reward.