Man, 63, dead after found in car with multiple gunshot wounds

Detroit Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday night around 11:30 in the area of Elmhurst and Linwood.

Police say the 63-year-old male victim was found with gunshot wounds to the body while he was inside a gray 2008 Chevy Aveo.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.



