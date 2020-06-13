Man, 67, dead after hit and run, suspect faces charges 

One man is dead after a Roseville Hit and Run that happened early Saturday morning.

Authorities say around 4:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Northbound Gratiot near Victor on the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Upon arriving, officers found the victim, a 67-year-old man from Roseville, in the road. He was pronounced dead.

The suspect, a 22-year-old man from Detroit, fled the scene.

The suspect was eventually stopped by the St. Clair Shores Police. Roseville Police then conducted an investigation and placed the him under arrest.

He’s expected to be charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident. His arraignment is scheduled for Monday, June 15th.

