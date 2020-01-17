Man accidentally shoots himself outside Brighton area elementary school

State police and firefighters were dispatched to reports of an accidental gunshot outside a Brighton area elementary school Friday afternoon.

Around 3:15, the Brighton Area Fire Authority chief said crews responded to the incident, which happened at the Three Fires Elementary School, located at 4125 Crooked Lake Rd in Livingston County.

"Police found a self-inflicted shooting in the parking lot. It was accidental. It was one of the parents here for pickup with the students. They had a leg injury," said Fire Chief Michael O'Brian.

The school went into lockdown at that time.

The man was in his car when the gun went off, hitting his leg. He is in his mid-30s.

Parents were outside the school waiting for class to end at the time. After the man was taken away in an ambulance, kids left the school around 3:30 p.m..

O'Brian was confident the incident was an accident. The man is still in critical condition.

