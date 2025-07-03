Man accused of embezzling $400K+ from Livonia sports complex

The Brief A Novi man is accused of stealing from the Livonia Athletic District sports complex while he worked there. Todd McIntyre allegedly embezzled more than $400,000 while he was the general manager.



While working as the general manager of a Livonia sports complex, a Novi man allegedly embezzled more than $400,000 over the course of two years.

Todd Edward McIntyre, 28, is facing a charge of embezzlement over $100,000 for the alleged theft from the Livonia Athletic District sports complex.

What we know:

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, he was the general manager of the health and wellness complex on Stark Road. While in that position between July 2022 and October 2024, he was accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars.

McIntyre was fired on Oct. 16, 2024.

What we don't know:

How McIntyre stole the money is unknown. It is also unclear how he was caught.