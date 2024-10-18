Man accused of running fake political websites to collect donations

article

A Massachusetts man could be in trouble after creating political websites to solicit donations from both Democrats and Republicans.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a lawsuit earlier this month against Donald Peltier, of South Hadley, Mass., after discovering that he was running numerous websites to collect donations. These websites, including republicannationalcommittee.org and maf.democrat, include links to donate or redirect to websites that do.

The websites include photos of members of both parties and phrases to encourage people to donate.

Related article

According to Nessel, Michigan residents donated to some of the websites, and that is why she is going after the man behind them.

Nessel is seeking that Peltier be barred from soliciting money from Michigan residents. She also wants him to be fined.

"Donating to a cause or candidate you believe in can be gratifying, but it’s important to be vigilant against scams," Nessel said. "Bad actors often prey on this enthusiasm, using deceptive tactics like fraudulent websites to steal your hard-earned money. Protect yourself by researching organizations before donating, and as always, if you think you have been a victim of a scam, please reach out to my office."

Nessel offered tips for avoiding political scams: