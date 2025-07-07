Man accused of setting Garden City massage parlor on fire headed to trial

article

The Brief A man is headed to trial for allegedly setting a Garden City massage parlor on fire. The victims told police that Ali Al-Shimary became irate after they denied an "unreasonable request." Before starting the fire authorities say Al-Shimary took the victims' phones.



A Garden City judge ordered a Dearborn man to stand trial for allegedly lighting a massage parlor on fire while employees were inside in April.

Ali Al-Shimary was bound over Monday on all charges - two counts of arson, two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of unlawful imprisonment, and two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

The backstory:

According to previous testimony, Al-Shimary visited Accura Care Massage and Spa before the business closed April 7 to receive a massage. He was allegedly intoxicated and made an "unreasonable request," which the employees denied.

Al-Shimary became irate, began to break items in the business, took phones from the two victims, and locked them in the laundry room before setting the business on fire, authorities allege. The victims were injured but survived.

During his preliminary exam, Al-Shimary's attorney argued that the unlawful imprisonment charges should be dropped, but given the existing evidence that he took the victims' phones and set the building on fire while they were inside, a judge said the charges should remain.

What's next:

Al-Shimary's $500,000 cash bond will continue as his case progresses.

His trial is scheduled to begin in Third Circuit Court next week.