Man accused of spitting on police officer, damaging patrol vehicle after hurling racist comments at children

The Brief Jeremy Rose was arrested after Monroe police say he made racially charged comments to children and assaulted people. After his arrest, he allegedly scuffled with jail staff and spat on an officer at a hospital. He is also accused of kicking a patrol vehicle to damage it.



A man is facing charges after allegedly hurling racist comments at juveniles, scuffling with Monroe County Jail staff, spitting on a cop, and damaging a police vehicle Wednesday.

Jeremy Scott Rose, 41, was arraigned Thursday on charges of malicious destruction of police property, assaulting/restricting/obstructing police, two counts of assault and battery, and two counts of malicious destruction of personal property.

The backstory:

Monroe police said they responded to a disturbance call in the 800 block of E. Second Street in Monroe at 7:44 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they learned that Rose had allegedly made racially charged comments towards two juveniles, one who was a teen and one who was younger, that he didn't know, even after the juveniles' adult relatives intervened. This escalated into a fight.

Rose then moved down the street, to the 1000 block of E. Second, where he allegedly caused property damage and assaulted people who were there.

Officers located Rose and took him to the Monroe County Jail, where he is accused of getting combative with staff. As they were trying to restrain Rose, he suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

While at the hospital, police say Rose spat on an officer. Then, on the ride back to the jail, he allegedly kicked the back doors of the patrol vehicle, damaging them.

What's next:

Rose's bond was set at $10,000 cash/surety.

He is due back in court March 11 for probable cause conference and again March 18 for a preliminary exam.