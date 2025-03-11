Man allegedly robbed at Motor City Casino, arrests made

The Brief A man enjoying his day at the casino was allegedly robbed by four suspects. The victim lost thousands of dollars in the alleged incident. Police say four arrests have been made.



A man at the Motor City Casino says he went from winning big to being the victim of a robbery in a matter of seconds.

Police tell FOX 2 that arrests were made, but the victim is sharing his story, saying others need to be aware of what happened to him on Sunday night.

Sunday night at Motor City Casino started out well for this customer, who decided to quit while he was ahead and watch the Pistons.

Even though it was after 10 p.m., the victim says there were plenty of people at the casino.

The man said he began talking with a random guy and they both got up and walked off. He then says he saw a car pull up, and another guy got out and began walking up to them. He was then ambushed and jumped by a total of four guys, including the stranger attacking him. He claimed all of this happened in front of security.

"He still stood right there for a second and still had a chance to spit blood in my face, yall aint restraining him or anything," he said.

The victim told FOX 2 he lost roughly $2,000, car keys, and credit cards. Eventually, the victim says police did arrive. He was taken to the hospital with injuries to his head, neck, and back.

FOX 2 said they did reach out to Motor City Casino for comment, and they tell us they can't comment on an active investigation.

Police say they arrested four people and recovered two weapons in connection with this incident.

The victim tells FOX 2 he filed a complaint with the casino, and so far there is no word on whether they recovered his stolen money.