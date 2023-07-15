Man arrested after threatening Micro Center in Madison Heights

A man was arrested after making threats towards a Madison Heights business.

On Saturday, July 15, 2023, at around 3:30 PM, Troy Police Department notified Madison Heights Police Department regarding a threat of violence towards Micro Center.

Officers responded to the business and spoke with management. The manager decided to close for the day.

A 25-year-old male was taken into custody, police said.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Hartunian at

248-837-2737 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.

