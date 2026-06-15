Man arrested in Van Buren Township after police standoff

The Brief A man was barricaded in a home in Van Buren Township with multiple guns while experiencing a mental episode. FOX 2 arrived on the scene and spotted multiple departments in the area, focusing on a house on Denton road off of Ashbury Drive. Police have not released any information on the man in the home.



One man has surrendered after a multi-hour standoff with police in Van Buren Township near Belleville.

What we know:

It all started at 4 p.m. on Monday when Canton police were called to a reported driver armed with a gun who was traveling into Canton, reportedly to harm himself or others with a gun. While attempting to stop the man's vehicle, a police chase ensued, stopping at the 6000 block of Sandalwood in Van Buren Township.

Police say the suspect ran into the home and barricaded himself inside with two family members.

FOX 2 arrived on the scene and spotted multiple departments in the area, focusing on a house on Denton road off of Ashbury Drive.

Officials say after an hour, Canton’s Crisis Negotiation Team were able to convince the suspect to release the family members. Later, the standoff ended peacefully, with the man surrendering to police at 8 p.m., four hours after the initial call.

What's next:

Both of the family members were unharmed. Meanwhile, the suspect was taken to a hospital for evaluation.