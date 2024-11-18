Man brandishes gun after group tries to start fight with University of Michigan students

Police are looking for a group of suspects after they tried to provoke a fight and then pulled a gun on University of Michigan students early Sunday.

According to police, the students were on a porch in the 600 block of Oxford Road in Ann Arbor around 1:20 a.m. when four men who appeared to be college-aged approached them and tried to start a fight. During that encounter, one of the men showed a gun before they fled the area.

Though police are still looking for the suspects, they said they believe it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-794-6939 or email tips@a2gov.org.