Man charged for 2021 fatal shooting outside Pittsfield Township restaurant

The Brief A man has been charged for a 2021 Pittsfield Township shooting that killed a Romulus man. Deryl Banks was killed during an argument outside Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse.



Four years after a man was shot to death outside a Pittsfield Township restaurant, a suspect is now facing charges for the crime.

Marvin Ramirez Sullivan, 33, of Ypsilanti Township, was arraigned Friday on charges of open murder, felony firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon for the 2021 shooting that killed 35-year-old Deyrl Timothy Banks.

The backstory:

Pittsfield Township police were dispatched to the Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse on Washtenaw just west of Golfside at 2:51 p.m. June 16, 2021, on reports of a shooting. After being shot, Banks drove himself to a hospital, where he later died.

Through their investigation, police learned that Banks, who was from Romulus, was involved in an argument with two suspects that led to shots being fired in the parking lot of Ichiban.

Police were able to identify both the suspects and witnesses, and Sullivan was arrested last week. He was denied bond.

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pittsfield Township Police:

Confidential TIP line: 734-822-4958 (Detective Bureau)

General Information: 734-822-4911 (Front Desk)

Request Police Response: 734-994-2911, ext. 8 (Metro Dispatch)