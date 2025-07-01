Man charged with fatal assault of Troy victim at Detroit gas station

article

The Brief A Detroit man has been charged with manslaughter in a fatal gas station assault. Javonte Rayshawn Barber allegedly got into a fight with a Troy man at a Detroit gas station. DPD says after Barber punched victim Samuel Spruill Jr., he fell and hit his head. He later died at the hospital.



The backstory:

Investigators say Javonte Rayshawn Barber got into an argument with a Troy man which escalated into a fight. Barber punched 44-year-old Samuel Spruill Jr. who then hit his head on the pavement.

The incident happened the afternoon of June 27 at a gas station in the 11600 block of E. McNichols Road in Detroit.

Spruill, from Troy, was transported by medics to a nearby hospital where he died.

An investigation by the Detroit Police Department led to the arrest of Barber, 26, a short time later.

Barber was arraigned on June 30, 2025, in 36th District Court before Magistrate Joseph Boyer and given a $100,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether and house arrest.

The Source: Information for this report is from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.



