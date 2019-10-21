Man charged in two August hit-and-runs while driving van on three wheels

Following a duo of crashes in Rockwood and Trenton, a man has been arrested and charged with a slew of driving-related offenses.

Trenton Police first responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Fort Street and King Road in late August. Around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 23, witnesses told police they saw a man driving a damaged white van on only three tires before crashing into a dark-colored vehicle causing significant injuries including fractured ribs and stomach lacerations.

It's believed this white van was the same vehicle involved in a crash in Rockwood on I-75 earlier that night.

After the second crash, the suspect fled the site on foot. Identifying the suspect as William James Shaw IV, 25, a police report notes he hired a lawyer soon after the crash. However, he failed to turn himself in multiple times after the incident, despite promises from Shaw's attorney.

After interviews with victims, witnesses, as well as with Shaw's mother and father, the suspect was arrested by the Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team and later delivered to Trenton Police on Oct. 18.

Shaw is charged with five offenses, including:

Reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function

Failure to stop at scene of accident resulting in serious impairment or death

Operating-license suspended, revoked, denied-causing serious injury

Operating-license suspended, revoked, denied-2nd offense notice

Commission of a felony with a motor vehicle

He's being held on $100,000 bond.