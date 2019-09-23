Man charged with murder of Taylor mom, second murder this month in Dearborn

article

It's been a bloody month for the city of Dearborn.

After three teens were charged with the death of a woman, police have charged a man with the killing of another woman, this time a 34-year-old.

"You are charged with one count felony complaint, murder in the first degree premeditated," said Dearborn Judge Sam Salamey

James Lamont Lindsey, a 40-year-old was charged Monday afternoon with the death of Sherry Kietrys.

Kietry's body was found Friday morning in the area of Paul Street and the Southfield Freeway. Upon discovery, emergency crews attempted to save Kietrys, but were unable to revive her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven't commented on how the Taylor mom was killed, or if there was a motive or if she knew her alleged killer.

Advertisement

Earlier in September, three teens were charged with shooting and killing Saja Al Janabi. She was a victim of a random robbery spree and didn't know any of her alleged killers.

However, Lindsey is a habitual offender and has spent 19 years in prison for first degree criminal sexual conduct with a weapon. Until recently, he had been charged with assault to do great bodily harm, however those charges were dismissed.

"Based on the history and the particularly heinous and violent nature of this offense, I consider Mr. Lindsey a serious threat to society and request a full remand," said a prosecuting attorney.

The judge granted that request.

"As for bond, the court will remand Mr. Lindsey to the Wayne County Jail not to be released until further order of the court," said Salamey.