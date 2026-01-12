Man in custody after missing Monroe County girl found with him

The Brief A missing Monroe County girl was found with a man. That man is now in custody for harboring a juvenile runaway.



A man is now in custody after a missing girl who ran away from her Frenchtown Township home was located with him.

What we know:

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the 14-year-old girl was reported missing on Friday. Her family was able to track that her last known location was a Meijer in Monroe.

By the time deputies arrived at the store, the girl was not there, but they were able to obtain security video that showed the girl and a man getting into a vehicle and leaving. License plate readers were used to track the vehicle, and deputies learned it was an Uber.

Information from the driver, who had dropped off the man and girl in Monroe, led deputies to the pair. The man was arrested for harboring a juvenile runaway, while the girl was returned to her family.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the man will face any additional charges.

He is not being identified since he hasn't been formally charged.

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-243-7070 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.