Man dead after car goes into St. Clair River in Marysville

A man's body was pulled from the water in St. Clair County Tuesday morning, along with a vehicle.

Tom Konik with Marysville Public Safety says the car went into the St. Clair River in Marysville, near River and Cuttle roads, around 6:30 a.m. Due to the icy conditions overnight it wasn't safe for divers to enter the water for several hours after that.

Divers went into the water after 8 a.m. and recovered the body.

SKyFOX was over the scene when authorities pulled out a black Chevy Impala around 11:30 a.m.

The victim has not yet been named.

Konik said authorities aren't sure yet how or why the car went into the water.