Man dead after Livonia police shooting following explosion

The Brief On Sunday, a home exploded after Livonia police say 61-year-old Roger Zebrowski cut gas lines. Roger was hiding in bushes in the backyard. After he refused to cooperate with police, shots were fired, and Roger died.



A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Sunday night in Livonia after an explosion.

Big picture view:

On Sunday at around 7 p.m., a home exploded after Livonia police say 61-year-old Roger Zebrowski cut gas lines. But while the Livonia Fire Department was putting out the fire, Roger was hiding in bushes in the backyard. After he refused to cooperate with police, shots were fired, and Roger died.

Neighbors who knew him were shocked.

"I'm very surprised. That's not Roger whatsoever," said neighbor CJ Rodgers.

"A day before the incident, he said he was just coming home from the hospital, and he felt okay," said neighbor Stephanie Day.

What's next:

Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting, while Livonia police continue to investigate the fire.

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