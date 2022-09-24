A man is in police custody after allegedly shooting and killing his brother in Sterling Heights.

The shooting happened Saturday evening at the Sterling Estates, located in the area of Utica and Van Dyke Ave.

According to police, a domestic dispute between 2 brothers occurred. At one point, the suspect shot and killed his brother.

Police arrived at the scene and took the suspect into custody. The investigation is still ongoing.

