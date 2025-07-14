Man fatally shot by 3 gunmen in all-black on Detroit's east side

article

The Brief Detroit police need the community's help in a fatal July 8th shooting. Michael Davis was killed after being shot by 3 males wearing all black on the east side. DPD released a photo of Davis and one of the SUV the suspects drove.



Detroit police need the public's help in solving a fatal shooting on July 8th.

The backstory:

Michael Davis was approached by three males all wearing black who opened fire on him in the area of East Outer Drive and Van Dyke on the city's east side.

The shooting took place at 3:30 a.m., leaving Davis fatally wounded.

Detroit police released photos of Davis and the vehicle - a new model gray Chevrolet SUV with dark rims.

If anyone recognizes the suspects, or has any information in the crime, the Detroit Police Department is asking them to call its Major Crimes Division at 313-596-5260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, or DetroitRewards.tv.

There is a $5,000 reward for information that moves the case forward.