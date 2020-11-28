Man found face down in Detroit river at Grosse Ile rescued

Grosse Ile Police Department with the help of the Grosse Ile Fire Department rescued two people whose car was found submerged in the Detroit River Friday night.

Around 11:35 last night, the police responded to the area of East River Road, just north of the Grosse lle Yacht Club for what was originally reported as a suspicious person.

A motorist reported someone on the Hickory Island Bridge yelling.

The responding officer located the person yelling and was directed to the waterway north of the yacht club where there was a second man face down in the water.

The 29-year-old semi-conscious man was pulled from the water by the officer and an ambulance was called.

About 100 yards east officers found a submerged 2018 Mazda CX-5. Members of the Grosse lle Fire Department sent divers into the water to confirm no other occupants were in the car.

The Downriver Dive Team assisted with the removal of the vehicle.

Investigation on this is ongoing, but does indicate the Mazda was traveling southbound on East River Road, failed to negotiate the curve and went into the water. Police say alcohol and/or drugs may have contributed to the crash.

The person who was located on the bridge was also a passenger in the vehicle. They both were sent to the hospital for treatment.