Man found shot to death in Detroit street, woman injured
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting on the east side that ended with one man dead and a woman injured early morning.
Police said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Gable Street, just west of Mound Road and south of McNichols.
According to Detroit Police, when they arrived, they found the body of a 24-year-old man in the street and said he had been shot at least one time.
A 24-year-old woman was also found shot nearby and was taken to the hospital to the hospital for treatment and is in serious condition.
Police said they do not have a suspect in the shooting and ask anyone with information to call Detroit Police.