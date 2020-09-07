Man found shot to death in Detroit street, woman injured 

article

Detroit police are investigating a shooting on the east side that ended with one man dead and a woman injured early morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Gable Street, just west of Mound Road and south of McNichols.

According to Detroit Police, when they arrived, they found the body of a 24-year-old man in the street and said he had been shot at least one time.

A 24-year-old woman was also found shot nearby and was taken to the hospital to the hospital for treatment and is in serious condition.

Police said they do not have a suspect in the shooting and ask anyone with information to call Detroit Police.