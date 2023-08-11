Man found shot to death in Howell early Friday morning

article

A 20-year-old man was found murdered early Friday morning and police there say it will take several hours to investigate the scene.

Just after midnight on Friday, Howell police said they were called to a shooting on West Street. When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man dead on the scene.

Howell Police, the Livingston County Sheriff, and Michigan State Police all responded to the shooting to investigate.

Police said the area of West Street will be closed for several hours so they can investigate the crime scene.

Police said there is no threat to the public in relation to the shooting.