Man headed to prison for crash that hurt Eastern Market CEO, killed his wife

A Romulus man will spend at least the next 7 ½ years behind bars after crashing into the Eastern Market CEO and his wife, killing her, while under the influence.

Dan and Vivian Carmody were walking to dinner on the afternoon of Aug. 18, 2023, when police say Jacob Thomas Mraulak hit them on Lafayette near St. Aubin in Detroit. Dan was injured and needed surgery, while Vivian died later that day.

Authorities said Mraulak drove the wrong way on two streets, ran a red light, and drove on the sidewalk, hitting the Carmodys.

Last month, a jury found Mraulak guilty of operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, and reckless driving causing serious injury.

Mraulak was sentenced last week to 7 ½ to 15 years in prison.