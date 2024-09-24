Romulus man found guilty after crash that hurt Eastern Market CEO and killed his wife

article

A jury found a Romulus man guilty of all charges this week after he hit the Eastern Market CEO and his wife last year while intoxicated and on drugs.

Dan and Vivian Carmody were walking to dinner on the afternoon of Aug. 18, 2023, when police say Jacob Thomas Mraulak hit them on Lafayette near St. Aubin in Detroit. Dan was injured and needed surgery, while Vivian died later that day.

Authorities said Mraulak drove the wrong way on two streets, ran a red light, and drove on the sidewalk, hitting the Carmodys.

Mraulak was found guilty of operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, and reckless driving causing serious injury after a trial that lasted four days.

Police said that he was under the influence of cocaine and alcohol and appeared to be overdosing when he crashed into the couple.

He will be sentenced Oct. 18.