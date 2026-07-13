Metro Detroit Weather: Hot temps continue Monday, extreme heat watch issued for Tuesday

A hot start to your work week with Metro Detroit under an extreme heat watch starting Tuesday morning until Tuesday evening.

Temperatures Monday will exceed seasonal values with an afternoon high of 90 degrees. Adding in the humidity levels could make it feel closer to 93 degrees.

Even hotter for Tuesday with an expected high of 96 degrees. The heat index could be near 105 degrees.

In anticipation of these readings, the extreme heat watch goes into effect at noon Tuesday through 8 p.m. Check on the elderly, provide extra water for your furbabies, and keep yourself hydrated too.

Heat index values – which will be about 93 degrees Monday, could rise to 107 on Tuesday.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

There will be mainly dry conditions this week with the heat making the headlines through Friday.

Chances for storms increase as we head toward the weekend.