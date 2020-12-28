Man in critical condition after crashing into vehicle that was stolen

A man was to the hospital after crashing into a stolen car Monday afternoon.

Detroit Police say it happened a little after 3:30, in the area St. Mary’s and Pembroke. We’re told the man, 30, was driving when he collided into a stolen 2018 Dodge Charger. After the accident, the occupants in the Charger fled the scene, before police arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital, and listed in critical conditions.

As of right now, police have no information on the occupants that were in the Charger.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

