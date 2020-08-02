Man in critical condition after Mack and Fischer shooting

A 29-year-old man is recovering after a shooting that happened Saturday night around 8:30 in the area of Mack and Fischer.

Detroit Police say the man and the suspect got into a verbal altercation, when the suspect produced a gun and fired shots, causing the man to be struck.

The man was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

The suspect is being described as a Black man who was last seen wearing a black mask.

Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Seventh Precinct at ‪313-596-5740, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.