Center Line man charged for allegedly killing girlfriend while children were home

The Brief 39-year-old Zachary Fuqua is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend. It is alleged that the kids were in the home at the time. Fuqua was charged with second-degree murder and five other weapons felonies.



Charged with murder and more, the suspect accused of killing his girlfriend in Center Line Tuesday has now been identified as 39-year-old Zachary Fuqua.

What they're saying:

Prosecutors say Fuqua shot his 38-year-old girlfriend, Erica Sanders, in the back of the head and allege that kids were in the home at the time. Remember, this happened near Van Dyke at Sterling on Tuesday and there were actually two separate scenes because police say Fuqua tried to run, later being arrested near 10 Mile at Van Dyke.

Fuqua was charged with second-degree murder and five other weapons felonies. The judge said he did have a prior conviction of carrying a concealed weapon and was not supposed to possess a firearm.

Here’s more detail from the court:

"What the people intend to prove in this case is the defendant had no qualms with shooting his significant other in the back of the head in the presence of three minor children," said Jonathan Mycek from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. "Moreover, the callousness of such an action, especially as it’s alleged as he left the house he gave the children candy and said, ‘Here y’all babies go,’ suggests a callousness and disregard for the value of human life."

"Your honor, my client is a Warren resident, a Chrysler employee, who supports an 11-year-old daughter," said defense attorney Mark Vrana. "Obviously the charges are quite severe, but we ask for a presumption of innocence at this time, and I ask the court to take that into consideration when setting bond."

What's next:

Fuqua’s bond was denied. His next court date is April 1.