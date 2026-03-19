Macomb County school employees caught allegedly engaging in X-rated activities in a bus

The Brief Two school employees in Metro Detroit were caught allegedly engaging in X-rated activities on a school bus, Video captured the incident. FOX 2 spoke to the stunned mom, Katie, who captured the footage.



A couple of school employees in Macomb County are in some big trouble after appearing to be engaged in some X-rated activities on a school bus.

Big picture view:

Video was captured of what happened in the footage. It looked like they were possibly scrubbing something off the seat, but no. FOX 2 spoke to the stunned mom, Katie, who captured the footage.

Katie told FOX 2 that what she saw was something out of a movie—the X-rated kind. She said the first thing she noticed was intense motion, initially thinking they were just cleaning the seats. However, the movement continued.

"I’m an adult, so I kind of put two and two together," she said.

The wheels on the bus go round and round, and apparently up and down.

"I grabbed that just to have proof that what I’m seeing is what I’m seeing," Katie said.

Dig deeper:

Katie was at the Chesterfield Township Walmart this week when she saw what appeared to be two school employees engaged in inappropriate activity. A lesson on the birds and the bees over lunch—Katie knew she had to report it to the Macomb Intermediate School District.

Thankfully, no children were present, and the two employees have been placed on leave and are now being investigated for potential "professional misconduct."

"What if my kids rode that bus? I wouldn’t be aware of what’s going on, on that bus," Katie said.

What's next:

Shock aside, the school says it is taking these allegations very seriously and is committed to making all school-related spaces safe for children.