Man in custody for being connected to his mother’s murder 

“We were all stressed out for the past couple days around here, we didn’t know if he was coming back home or not,” said the victim’s neighbor Sami Johair.

Johair says the neighborhood was on edge, wondering and worrying if Mohammed Saad would return to the scene of where his mother was murdered.

“Honestly, we haven’t gotten much sleep, especially my wife. Every time she hears something, she wakes me up,” Johair said. “Everyone was kind of paranoid.”

After a reward was announced and a lookout was issued by the US Marshals, Saad was arrested Saturday, more than 600 miles from his home, on I-75 near Chattanooga Tennessee. Highway patrol spotted his SUV, with no plates. He was taken into custody with no incident.

“I’m glad they caught him,” Johair said. “Now we can sleep a lot better.”

Saad was wanted in connection to 64-year-old Fatmeh Saad’s murder. She was allegedly stabbed to death in her Dearborn Heights home Thursday evening.

When her husband found the gruesome scene, he had a medical episode, but we’re told he’s okay now.

“Their garage is open all summer long, kids going in and out of there,” Johair said. “Father was great, mother was great. Just a great family.”

Neighbors say Mohammed suffered from mental illness. His mother actually let him move in, to care for him.

“We’re all still devastated about it all, thinking about talking about it is just very, very sad,” Johair said.

