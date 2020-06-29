Man in his 60s sitting on Auburn Road hit, killed by runaway driver in Pontiac

article

Police in Pontiac are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 62-year-old pedestrian Monday morning.

The crash happened on Auburn Avenue between North Woodward Avenue and South Woodward Avenue just after 10:30 a.m.

Police say the victim was sitting or lying in the westbound lane of Auburn Avenue under the overpass, beneath the Phoenix Center, when he was hit. Police say the driver didn't stop.

A late-model, dark red Chevrolet Silverado was seen leaving the area shortly after the crash. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance with information to locate the driver of the Chevrolet.

Police have identified the victim as 62-year-old George Morrow of Pontiac. Police say alcohol appears to have been a factor in the crash regarding the victim.

It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol are a factor in the crash regarding the driver of the vehicle that fled the scene.

If you have information related to this fatal hit and run, Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward. Please call (800) SPEAK-UP. You will remain anonymous.

The crash remains under investigation.