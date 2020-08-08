Man in temp- serious condition after West Warren shooting

A 22-year-old man was sent to the hospital after a shooting that happened early Saturday morning around 5:00.

Detroit Police say the man was in the 6300 block of West Warren, when some allegedly fired shots and he was struck. He was taken to the hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

The suspect is being descried as a white man, mid 20's with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and possibly driving a tan Sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct at 313-596-5240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

