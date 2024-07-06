Man injured on Union Lake when personal watercraft struck son's personal watercraft

article

A Troy man was injured Saturday afternoon when his personal watercraft struck another personal watercraft that was being operated by his son.

The man, 45, was on Union Lake at about 1:30 p.m. when the crash happened.

The father and his son, an 18-year-old Troy resident, were operating the watercrafts when the father mistakenly drove directly into the path of his son.

The two vessels collided, forcing the son’s PWC to become airborne and run over the top of his father. The father was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

The son was not injured. Both men were wearing life jackets.

The lake is located at the junction of four townships: Commerce, Waterford, West Bloomfield, and White Lake.

Oakland County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team and Commerce Township Fire Department paramedics responded to the lake.

Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.