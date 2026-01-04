Man killed, another critically injured in shooting, stabbing outside Detroit bar

article

The Brief One man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting and stabbing outside a Detroit bar early Sunday morning. Officers responded around 1 a.m. to the 15900 block of Grand River Avenue. Police say a suspect is in custody.



What we know:

Officers responded around 1 a.m. to the 15900 block of Grand River Avenue.

Police say officers found one adult man suffering from stab wounds and another adult man who had been fatally shot.

The stabbing victim remains in critical condition.

Police say a suspect is in custody.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released details on what led up to the incident.

What's next:

The department's homicide unit is handling the investigation.