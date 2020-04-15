Man killed by hit-and-run driver while crossing 8 Mile in Southfield

article

A 53-year-old man was hit and killed as he crossed Eight Mile Road in Southfield Tuesday night, just west of Lahser.

Police say the man attempted to cross the westbound side of the road just before 9 p.m. when he was hit. The driver did not stop.

Police say the driver was possibly in a silver sedan, and kept going west on Eight Mile after the crash.

When police got to the scene, some witnesses were attempting CPR on the victim. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet given the name of the victim.

If you have any information about what happened you're asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.