Man killed by suspected drunk driver in early morning Warren hit-and-run

An innocent man dies after being hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver in Warren.

"It’s just a sad, sad situation what happened and we’re all so sick about it," said Shirley McClintock.

McClintock is remembering her dear friend Jerry Lowery, struck and killed in the suspect drunk driving crash.

She says he would have turned 43 on Tuesday of this week.

"He was like my little angel because anytime you needed him, he was always there," she said. "If I needed my grass cut or my gutters cleaned or whatever he would do it all the time. He was a loving person."

Sources say Lowery was hit around 4 a.m. July 30th at Globe and Nine Mile Road in Warren where a memorial marker now stands.

"He was on his way home and he was like bent over, I guess looking at the bike and the woman, the witness that saw it, she saw him," McClintock said. "She passed him but then all of the sudden she heard a bang and then something that flew up in the air, a real loud noise.

"That's probably when (the female driver) hit him. (The witness) saw that it was a hit-and-run, so she followed her, got her license number, and reported it to the police.

"And then she went back to his body and put her car so that he wouldn’t get hit again."

Investigative sources say charges have been handed down, but the case is still being worked on.

Friends say they now have a huge hole in their lives.

"I hope he’s in the arms of our Lord," she said. "I’m sure he is. Received another Angel in Heaven."