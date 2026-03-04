Suspect in custody after Detroit man was shot in his car with children inside

The Brief Three small children were in the line of fire of a shooting that injured a man severely. The driver, a man in his 20s, was shot and critically wounded while driving near Puritan and Prevost around 12:50 p.m. Police now say the suspect has been taken into custody.



Police are investigating a Detroit shooting that left a man in critical condition and put three children in danger.

Big picture view:

Three small children were in the line of fire and the message from witnesses to the aftermath is to think before you act.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was shot and critically wounded while driving near Puritan and Prevost around 12:50 p.m. He drove himself to 6 Mile, between Forrer and Prevost and went inside a business to ask for help.

Three young children were sitting inside the vehicle. When the bullets started flying, they hit the man, but not the children. The children inside the car were a 10-year-old, a 1-year-old and a 7-month-old.

Crews rushed the man to the hospital.

What they're saying:

The two women who spoke with FOX 2 described the moments after the car came to a stop.

"I heard the crash and saw the woman and her son get out of the car. We saw other kids just still in the car. Think first, you never know, something happens, think first, it almost never is," they said.

Police now say the suspect has been taken into custody, though investigators don’t expect an arraignment on Wednesday.