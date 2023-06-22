Man killed in head-on crash with semi-truck in Monroe County

A crash between a semi and a pickup truck killed a man Wednesday afternoon in Monroe County.

Authorities said a 56-year-old Carleton man driving a Ford F-150 west on Oakville-Waltz Road near Maxwell Road crossed the centerline around 5:25 p.m., hitting the semi.

The pickup driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 58-year-old Livonia man in the semi suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital.

Police said they don't know why the pickup driver crossed the centerline, but did note that alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police Tpr. Evan Ashley of the Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.