Man killed inside Roseville bar bathroom after altercation

Roseville Police are investigating a deadly shooting at Dooley’s Bar early Saturday morning with reports that someone had been shot in the bathroom.

Officers arrived to 32500 Gratiot to find the suspect, a 21-year-old man from Clinton Township being detained by gun point by a bar patron.

Police found a 37-year old man from Harrison Township in the bathroom hit by a fatal gunshot.

Witnesses reported that the suspect and the victim began arguing in the bathroom, the argument escalated into a physical altercation then the suspect produced a gun and shot the victim during the altercation.

The arrested subject will be arraigned on Monday, October 21st. Further information will be provided after the arraignment.

